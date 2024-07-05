Half Year 2024 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 05, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer
Hello and very warm welcome to our quarterly update and results presentation for January-June 2024 my name is Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO; and with me, I have Britt-Marie Nyman, Deputy CEO and CFO, and together will guide you through the results of this first half.
Before I start, I would like to ask you to post your questions during our presentation. And once we finish our presentation, we will immediately start answering your questions.
So let's go into the results for the first half and our highlights. We are very proud to present strong growth in our profit from property management. It's up 21% despite relatively flat top line growth of our revenue. And if you look on the quarter, our growth is actually up 26%. So very strong profit growth during this first half.
It was supported, of course, by very strong cash position that we have in the company, but also very strong net letting results net letting for the first half is up EUR263,000 for the first half, but actually is twice as
