Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Q3 FY24 Earnings: EPS Hits 4.5-Year High Despite Revenue Miss

Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) released its 8-K filing on July 8, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $820.2 million, fell short of estimates of $928.73 million.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.06, the highest level in over 4.5 years.
  • Gross Margin: 15%, consistent with the mid-teens range for the third consecutive quarter.
  • New Railcar Orders: 6,300 units valued at $830 million, indicating strong demand.
  • Net Earnings Attributable to Greenbrier: $33.9 million, slightly up from $33.4 million in the previous quarter.
  • EBITDA: $104 million, up from $95 million in the previous quarter, reflecting sustained strong operating performance.
  • Leasing Fleet Utilization: 98.7%, showing a slight increase from 98.5% in the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America, and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing, and other services to the railroad industry. Its segments include Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, and Leasing & Management Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment, with the United States being its primary revenue source.

Performance Overview

Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX, Financial) reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for Q3 FY24, which, despite being the highest level in over 4.5 years, fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.15. The company also reported revenue of $820.2 million, missing the estimated revenue of $928.73 million. This performance highlights the challenges the company faces in meeting market expectations.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the shortfall in revenue, Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX, Financial) achieved a gross margin of 15%, reflecting improved operating performance in its Manufacturing and Maintenance Services segments and increased syndication activity. The company also reported new railcar orders of 6,300 units valued at $830 million, indicating strong demand in the market.

However, the company faced challenges with the timing of new railcar deliveries, which impacted revenue. Additionally, lower hours and bill rates in repair locations affected the Maintenance Services segment.

1810295508707733504.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Sequential Comparison
Revenue $820.2M $862.7M Primarily timing of new railcar deliveries
Gross Margin $123.8M $122.2M Improved operating performance in Manufacturing and Maintenance Services and increased syndication activity
Gross Margin % 15.1% 14.2%
Selling and Administrative Expense $59.3M $63.6M Lower employee-related costs including performance-based compensation expense
EBITDA $104.0M $95.0M Sustained strong operating performance
Net Earnings Attributable to Greenbrier $33.9M $33.4M
Diluted EPS $1.06 $1.03

Segment Performance

In the Manufacturing segment, revenue decreased to $685.1 million from $735.8 million in Q2 FY24, primarily due to the timing of new railcar deliveries. The segment's gross margin percentage remained relatively stable at 10.9% compared to 10.8% in the previous quarter.

The Maintenance Services segment saw a decline in revenue to $69.9 million from $75.2 million, attributed to lower hours and bill rates in repair locations. However, the segment's gross margin percentage improved to 11.7% from 8.0%, driven by a favorable product mix in wheels and performance in parts.

The Leasing & Management Services segment reported an increase in revenue to $65.2 million from $51.7 million, due to increased syndication activity, including externally sourced activity. The segment's gross margin percentage decreased to 62.9% from 70.8%, reflecting the lower margin percentage of externally sourced syndication activity.

Commentary

"Greenbrier continued positive momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2024," said Lorie L. Tekorius, CEO and President. "Consolidated gross margin in the mid-teens for a third consecutive quarter drove strong EPS performance. Results reflect our continued focus on efficiencies gained over the last several quarters and execution by the team that extends across the full reach of Greenbrier’s business. Our outlook is optimistic as we expect revenues to grow based on the pace of our delivery schedule. Greenbrier’s leading market position, robust new railcar backlog, and a steadily growing recurring revenue stream from the leasing business provide a strong foundation for the future. We continue to create long-term shareholder value across varying market conditions."

Analysis

Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and operational efficiency, as evidenced by its strong gross margin and new railcar orders. However, the company must address the timing issues related to railcar deliveries to meet revenue expectations. The improvement in the Maintenance Services segment's gross margin is a positive sign, indicating effective cost management and product mix optimization.

Overall, while Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX, Financial) has shown strong operational performance, the shortfall in revenue highlights the need for better alignment with market expectations. The company's robust backlog and recurring revenue stream from leasing provide a solid foundation for future growth, but addressing the current challenges will be crucial for sustained success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Greenbrier Companies Inc for further details.

