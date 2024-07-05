Q2 2024 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 05, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jonas StrÃ¶m - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA - Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Partner for Sweden, Member of the Executive Committee



Okay. Good morning, all, and a warm welcome to ABG Sundal Collier's Q2 result presentation. Before we kick off the presentation, I would like to mention that we will, as usual we'll have a Q&A session after the presentation and should you want to raise a question, please use the Q&A function in teams and we will answer all questions in turn .



I'd also like to mention that we are joined by our CFO, Geir Olsen. Before we looked more into the numbers, I'd like to start with some general comments about the quarter and our performance. In the previous quarter, we talked about muted activity in equity capital markets, but also about signs that we noticed improved risk appetite towards the end of the quarter, which combined with more activity in the European IPO market, made us slightly more optimistic about a gradual improvement in the equity capital markets.



And we can now conclude that while the local IPO window is so far only