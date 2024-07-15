T Rowe Price Japan Fund's 2024 Semiannual Letter: A Recap

Dear Shareholder

Major global stock and bond indexes produced positive results during the first half of your fund's fiscal year, the six-month period ended April 30, 2024. Investor sentiment was bolstered by rising hopes at the end of 2023 that central banks would be able to cut interest rates soon; however, stronger-than-expected inflation data in the first quarter of 2024 contributed to a downturn in April that offset some of the strong gains recorded earlier in the period.

Growth stocks outperformed value shares over the six-month period, and stocks in developed markets generally outpaced their counterparts in emerging markets. Currency movements were mixed over the period—a weaker U.S. dollar versus some major European currencies was beneficial for U.S. investors in European securities, while a downturn in the Japanese yen had the reverse effect.

Technology companies benefited from investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence developments and produced some of the strongest results in the equity market. Within the U.S.-focused S&P 500 Index, the communication services, financials, information technology, and industrials sectors all recorded strong gains, while returns for energy companies were more muted as oil prices dipped at the end of 2023 before rebounding in the new year.

U.S. Treasury yields finished the period lower, which supported broadly positive results in the fixed income market. High yield corporate bonds produced some of the strongest returns, aided by the higher coupons that have become available since the Fed began hiking rates about two years ago, as well as strength in the economy that kept default expectations at low levels.

The U.S. economy was the strongest among the major markets during the period, although first-quarter gross domestic product growth—according to a preliminary estimate—slowed from the level reported at the end of 2023. Meanwhile, after flirting with a recession late last year, growth in the eurozone appeared to be healthier in the latest reports, and China's economy showed signs of recovery after a sluggish performance in 2023.

The positive economic news aided investor sentiment following widespread expectations for a downturn last year. But the outlook for monetary policy as global central banks continued their fight against inflation was more difficult to decipher.

After significant progress in reducing the rate of price increases— 12-month consumer price index inflation dropped from 6.4% to 3.3% over the course of 2023—Federal Reserve policymakers helped boost sentiment when their year-end economic projections indicated that three quarter-point interest rate cuts were likely in 2024, up from the two they had forecast previously. However, with inflation improvements stalling so far this year, Fed officials indicated that they will take a patient approach to loosening monetary policy, a message that weighed on markets near the end of our reporting period.

Outside the U.S., the European Central Bank was also facing sticky inflation, but officials indicated that they would like to begin cutting rates soon if upcoming reports are favorable. Meanwhile, moving in the other direction, the Bank of Japan lifted short-term interest rates from negative territory for the first time in over seven years following a long campaign against disinflation, although Japan's monetary policy remains among the most accommodative in the world.

Global economies have displayed continued resilience in the year-to-date period, but risks remain as we look ahead. Elevated geopolitical tensions, uncertainty about the path of monetary policy, and fading fiscal stimulus all raise the potential for additional volatility. We believe this environment makes skilled active management a critical tool for identifying risks and opportunities, and our investment teams will continue to use fundamental research to help identify securities that can add value to your portfolio over the long term.

Thank you for your continued confidence in T. Rowe Price.

Sincerely,

Robert Sharps, CEO and President