On July 5, 2024, Teresa Briggs, Director at Snowflake Inc (SNOW, Financial), sold 848 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,247 shares of Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake Inc operates in the technology sector, providing a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Over the past year, Teresa Briggs has engaged in several transactions involving company shares. The insider has sold a total of 848 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The broader trend in insider transactions at Snowflake Inc shows a predominance of selling activities. In the past year, there have been 78 insider sells and only 3 insider buys. This pattern of insider activity can often provide insights into the sentiment within the company's leadership regarding the stock's future.

Regarding the company's valuation, Snowflake Inc's shares were trading at $142.98 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $47.40 billion. According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $260.23 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale could be a point of interest for investors and market analysts following Snowflake Inc, providing them with insights into current insider perspectives and potential future stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.