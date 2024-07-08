Q2 2024 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and welcome to this presentation of Wihlborgs's first-half report 2024. Curiosity. knowledge and grit, important factors for sustainable business. I'm very proud being a part of Wihlborgs and that our strategy for long-term stability and growth seems to work. We change a bit every day, trying to avoid drama, planning a long time ahead to be prepared also when changes come, and most of all, we really love our core business. To be there for our tenants, knowing our products really well, improving techniques and finding new and more efficient solution along the way, and also important working in close relation with our municipalities to contribute and improve the cities. That is why we call us a relation and region builder.



Let's go to our report. And we start with a summary of Q2. A new record in operating surplus for one quarter, SEK764 million since focusing on cash flow and cost control in operation, this has a meaning for us. Net letting positive at quite high numbers. The demand for good quality and good location