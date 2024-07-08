Q3 2024 Greenbrier Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Greenbrier Companies' third quarter of fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



The request of The Greenbrier Companies, this conference call is being recorded for instant replay purposes. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Mr. Justin Roberts, Vice President and Treasurer. Mr. Roberts, you may begin.



Justin Roberts - Greenbrier Companies Inc - Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer



Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter of fiscal 2024 conference calls. Today, I am joined by Lorie Tekorius, Greenbrier's CEO and President; Brian Comstock, President of the Americas; and Michael Donfris, Senior Vice President, Finance, and soon-to-be CFO. Following our update on Greenbrier's Q3 performance and an update on our outlook for the remainder of fiscal '24, we will open up the call for questions.



In addition to the press release issued this morning, additional financial information and key metrics can be found in a slide presentation posted today