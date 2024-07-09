Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates, EPS Falls to $0.26

Revenue Declines by 12.2%, Adjusted EPS Falls Short of Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $416.8 million, fell short of estimates of $445.85 million, marking a 12.2% decline year-over-year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.26, compared to $0.94 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Improved by 330 basis points to 48.7%, up from 45.4% in the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $16.2 million, a significant decrease from $109.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Operating Margin: 7.4%, down from 8.6% in the prior year.
  • Net Income: $6.2 million, a sharp decline from $22.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Fiscal 2025 Outlook: Lowered consolidated net sales to $1.885-$1.935 billion and GAAP diluted EPS to $4.69-$5.45.
On July 9, 2024, Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a consolidated net sales decline of 12.2% to $416.8 million. The company, known for its diversified portfolio of consumer products, faced significant challenges that impacted its financial performance.

Company Overview

Helen Of Troy Ltd is a consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of brands. It operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor, which includes products for home activities and outdoor activities, and Beauty & Wellness, which includes beauty appliances, hair and personal care products, and wellness devices.

Performance and Challenges

Helen Of Troy Ltd reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.26, significantly below the analyst estimate of $1.10. The adjusted diluted EPS was $0.99, also missing the estimate. The company faced several internal and external challenges, including lower replenishment orders from retail customers, automation startup issues at its Tennessee distribution facility, and softer consumer demand.

Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net sales, Helen Of Troy Ltd achieved a gross profit margin expansion of 330 basis points to 48.7%. This improvement was driven by a favorable segment mix, lower commodity and product costs, and favorable inventory obsolescence expense year-over-year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Sales $416.8 million $474.7 million
Gross Profit Margin 48.7% 45.4%
Operating Margin 7.4% 8.6%
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.26 $0.94
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.99 $1.94

Income Statement Highlights

The company reported a net income of $6.2 million, down from $22.6 million in the same period last year. The decline in net income was primarily due to lower operating income and an increase in the effective income tax rate. Operating income decreased to $30.8 million, or 7.4% of net sales revenue, compared to $40.6 million, or 8.6% of net sales revenue in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Helen Of Troy Ltd's cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.1 million, down from $38.9 million. Inventory levels increased slightly to $444.7 million. The company generated $25.3 million in net cash from operating activities, a significant decrease from $121.1 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $16.2 million, compared to $109.2 million.

Commentary and Outlook

"We are disappointed with the start to our fiscal year. We battled an unusual number of internal and external challenges in the quarter, which resulted in net sales and adjusted EPS below our outlook. Many of these challenges became more pronounced toward the end of the first quarter and some continue to evolve." - Noel M. Geoffroy, Chief Executive Officer

Looking ahead, Helen Of Troy Ltd has updated its fiscal 2025 outlook, lowering its consolidated net sales to $1.885-$1.935 billion and adjusted diluted EPS to $7.00-$7.50. The company expects to face continued challenges, including shipping disruptions and increased macroeconomic uncertainty.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Helen Of Troy Ltd for further details.

