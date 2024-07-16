Pure Storage Inc (PSTG, Financial), a company specializing in data storage technology solutions, recently witnessed a significant transaction by its Chief Financial Officer, P. Krysler. On July 5, 2024, the insider sold 14,296 shares of the company at a price of $63.79 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 518,623 shares of Pure Storage Inc.

Over the past year, P. Krysler has sold a total of 55,839 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Pure Storage Inc, with a market cap of $21.43 billion, is trading at a price-earnings ratio of 235.29. This ratio is significantly higher than the industry median of 23.91, indicating a premium valuation compared to its peers.

The stock's GF Value is set at $35.55, suggesting that at the current price of $63.79, Pure Storage Inc is significantly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.79.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale and the valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring Pure Storage Inc's stock performance and insider activities.

