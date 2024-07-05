Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 10,877 Shares

On July 5, 2024, Khozema Shipchandler, the CEO of Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial), sold 10,877 shares of the company at an average price of $56.26 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 289,207 shares of Twilio Inc.

Twilio Inc is a cloud communications platform, which allows developers to build, scale, and operate real-time communications within software applications. The company's services are structured around a set of APIs that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications.

Over the past year, Khozema Shipchandler has sold a total of 78,381 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Twilio Inc has seen a total of 45 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the transaction date, Twilio Inc had a market cap of $9.652 billion. The stock was trading at $56.26, giving it a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.71, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is set at $79.71.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event by Khozema Shipchandler continues to align with the overall selling trend observed among other insiders at Twilio Inc over the past year.

