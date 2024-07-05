On July 5, 2024, Shelley Webb, Chief Legal Officer of PagerDuty Inc (PD, Financial), sold 5,732 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty Inc is a company that specializes in digital operations management. It offers a platform for real-time operations, enabling businesses to improve their digital infrastructure, resolve incidents, and enhance their operational reliability.

Over the past year, Shelley Webb has sold a total of 40,508 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year at PagerDuty Inc.

Shares of PagerDuty Inc were trading at $21.98 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.01 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $33.39, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. This valuation indicates that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

