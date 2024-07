Q2 2024 Kinnevik AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 09, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Georgi Ganev - Kinnevik AB - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Kinnevik's result for the second quarter of 2024. I'm Georgi Ganev, Kinnevik's CEO; and with me today is our CFO, Samuel Sjöström; and our Director of Corporate Communications, Torun Litzén.



On today's call, we will walk you through the key events during the quarter, including our most recent investment activity and the completion of the second and largest step of the Tele2 divestment. I will also give a short update on our core growth companies and how they continue to deliver a strong operational performance and the continued challenges we also see in our e-commerce companies.



Samuel will then cover our financial position and the development of our net asset value. Finally, I will talk about our priorities and expectations as we embark further on our next phase as a leading growth investor. And as usual, we will end with a Q&A.



So let's start on page 4. Closing the second step in the divestment of Tele2 to iliad/NJJ in the quarter is a true milestone for