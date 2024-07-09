Q2 2024 Kinnevik AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 09, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Georgi Ganev - Kinnevik AB - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Kinnevik's result for the second quarter of 2024. I'm Georgi Ganev, Kinnevik's CEO; and with me today is our CFO, Samuel SjÃ¶strÃ¶m; and our Director of Corporate Communications, Torun LitzÃ©n.
On today's call, we will walk you through the key events during the quarter, including our most recent investment activity and the completion of the second and largest step of the Tele2 divestment. I will also give a short update on our core growth companies and how they continue to deliver a strong operational performance and the continued challenges we also see in our e-commerce companies.
Samuel will then cover our financial position and the development of our net asset value. Finally, I will talk about our priorities and expectations as we embark further on our next phase as a leading growth investor. And as usual, we will end with a Q&A.
So let's start on page 4. Closing the second step in the divestment of Tele2 to iliad/NJJ in the quarter is a true milestone for
