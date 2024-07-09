Jul 09, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dassault Systemes preliminary second-quarter 2004 results conference call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Patrick Maximus. Please go ahead.



Beatrix Martinez - Dassault Systemes SE - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you for a good afternoon and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for a review of our second-quarter preliminary financial results. On the conference call are Pascal Daloz, CEO; and Rouven Bergmann, CFO. Dassault Systemes results are prepared in accordance with IFRS. On this call, our discussion will be limited to non-IFRS financial information in order to make comparisons to our financial objectives, which are presented solely on a non-IFRS basis.



All growth figures will be on a constant currency basis. These figures are before deferred revenue write-downs, amortization of acquired intangibles, share-based compensation expenses and