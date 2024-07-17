Brett Sandercock, Chief Financial Officer of ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company on 2024-07-08, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 90,056 shares of the company.

ResMed Inc is a health technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders. These include sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other chronic diseases.

Over the past year, Brett Sandercock has sold a total of 18,000 shares of ResMed Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the transaction, shares of ResMed Inc were priced at $194.35. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.24, which is above the industry median of 27.745.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ResMed Inc is estimated at $280.65 per share, making the stock significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and possible future stock movements.

