On July 9, 2024, Stephen Shute, President, Field Operations at DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial), executed a sale of 35,300 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at an average price of $52.87 per share, totaling approximately $1,866,311. The insider now owns 0 shares of the company.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) specializes in electronic agreement services, providing e-signature solutions that enable businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company's platform addresses aspects of the agreement process, from preparing to signing, acting on, and managing contracts and other types of agreements.

Over the past year, Stephen Shute has sold a total of 77,621 shares of DocuSign Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company's insider trading activities, with a total of 26 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of DocuSign Inc were trading at $52.87 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 99.83, which is above the industry median of 26.85.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus, DocuSign Inc has a GF Value of $63.14. With the current price of $52.87, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that it is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the company's current valuation and stock performance, as well as the insider's perspective on the stock's future potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.