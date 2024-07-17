Long-established in the Asset Management industry, Invesco Ltd (IVZ, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 1.48%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -1.51%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Invesco Ltd.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Invesco Ltd the GF Score of 67 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Invesco Ltd's Business

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (66% of managed assets) and institutional (34%) clients. At the end of March 2024, the firm had $1.663 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (54% of AUM), balanced (4%), fixed-income (20%), alternative investment (10%), and money market (12%) operations. Passive products account for 40% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's U.S. retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 29% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (14%) and Asia (15%).

Financial Strength Breakdown

Invesco Ltd's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 0, positions it worse than 0% of 454 companies in the Asset Management industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. Additionally, the company's Altman Z-Score is just 0.91, which is below the distress zone of 1.81, suggesting that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Furthermore, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.17 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. The company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 6.78, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 83.19% of 357 companies in the Asset Management industry.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Invesco Ltd seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -1.9 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 61.03% of 1147 companies in the Asset Management industry. Over the past five years, Invesco Ltd has witnessed a decline in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). The three-year growth rate is recorded at -6.5, while the five-year growth rate is at -1.3. Lastly, Invesco Ltd predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Conclusion

Considering Invesco Ltd's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors seeking more robust investment opportunities can explore other companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.