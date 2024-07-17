LegalZoom (LZ -27%) is experiencing a significant drop today after updating its guidance last night. The company reaffirmed Q2 revenue at $172-176 million and adjusted EBITDA at $25-27 million. However, it substantially lowered its full-year revenue guidance to $675-685 million from $700-720 million.

The stock had already declined following Q1 results and guidance on May 9 and continued to drop despite a $75 million increase in its share buyback authorization on May 22.

In another major update, Chairman Jeffrey Stibel has been appointed as the new CEO, replacing Dan Wernikoff effective immediately.

LegalZoom is shifting towards a subscription-based revenue model. Stibel's extensive experience in scaling subscription technology offerings stands out as a key asset for this transition.

Originally focused on consumers, LegalZoom now caters primarily to small businesses, which account for 90% of its sales. Services include LLC business formation, bookkeeping, tax filing, estate planning, and more.

The company cited a softer macroeconomic outlook during its Q1 call, expecting a mid-single-digit decline in business formations for 2024. Despite macro challenges, LegalZoom launched a new product to help with FinCEN filing mandates.

Overall, the weak Q1 report and subsequent guidance downgrade likely prompted the CEO change. Given Stibel's expertise in subscription-based technology, LegalZoom aims to enhance its performance in this area. The sharp stock decline today suggests that investors are concerned about the company's ability to turn around its fortunes.