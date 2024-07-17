AMD's Acquisition of Silo AI Boosts Investor Confidence

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, Financial) saw a 3% rise in its stock price following its $665 million cash purchase of Silo AI. This move has pushed AMD shares to their highest levels since early April, prior to a Q1-triggered sell-off. Investors are showing strong interest in AI-related ventures, anticipating significant growth in the future.

As earnings season approaches, AI remains a focal point. Tech giants are heavily investing to dominate the AI sector. AMD is currently competing with NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), whose GPUs, including the upcoming Blackwell platform, are favored by major tech firms for AI infrastructure. Although AMD often finds itself in second place to NVIDIA, this position could still be highly profitable if AI's potential is realized.

  • AMD is not content with being second. The acquisition of Silo AI, Europe's largest private AI lab, aims to strengthen AMD's AI capabilities across various sectors, including automotive and energy.
  • Founded in 2017, Silo AI has developed custom AI models for clients like Unilever (UL, Financial) and Intel (INTC, Financial). For Unilever, Silo created an ML tool to enhance packaging efficiency, while Intel utilized Silo's quality control technology.
  • With its experience working with Intel, a major chip designer and manufacturer, Silo AI is a strategic fit for AMD. The lab is expected to help AMD rapidly integrate AI into its products, potentially offering performance gains over NVIDIA at lower costs.

Even though AI is still in the experimental phase, companies are adopting the technology to avoid falling behind if AI becomes a major market force. Chip designers like NVDA, AMD, and INTC are all vying for a share of the AI market, where even small advantages could lead to substantial financial rewards. By acquiring Silo AI, AMD is positioning itself to gain a competitive edge. Whether this investment will yield significant returns remains to be seen, but staying idle is not an option in the current AI boom.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
