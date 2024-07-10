E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Reports Q1 FY25 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates, EPS Loss Widens

Subscription Revenue Hits Mid-Point of Guidance, Strong Cash Flow Generation

Summary
  • GAAP Subscription Revenue: $131.4 million, representing 86.9% of total revenue, within the Q1 FY25 guidance range but a decrease of 2.6% year-over-year.
  • Total GAAP Revenue: $151.2 million, a decrease of 5.6% from the year-ago period, falling short of the estimated $155.04 million.
  • GAAP Gross Profit: $72.7 million, down 8.5% from the comparable period last year, with a gross margin of 48.1% compared to 49.6% previously.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $42.8 million, a significant improvement from the $360.9 million loss in the year-ago period.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss of $0.13, compared to an estimated loss of $0.08 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $50.7 million, a decrease of 5.7% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.6%, consistent with the previous year.
  • Cash Flow: Strong cash flow generation in Q1 FY25, with net cash provided by operating activities amounting to $35.9 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 10, 2024, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2024. E2open Parent Holdings Inc is an end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded, mission-critical platform that allows customers to optimize the supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, trade, manufacturing, and supply management. The Group has one reportable segment consisting of cloud-based, end-to-end SCM software. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, out of which the majority is from the Americas.

Performance and Challenges

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO, Financial) reported GAAP subscription revenue of $131.4 million for Q1 FY25, a 2.6% decrease from the year-ago period, and total GAAP revenue of $151.2 million, down 5.6% year-over-year. The company faced challenges with temporary deal closure delays, although some of these deals were closed in June. Despite these hurdles, the company remains confident in its market position and is focused on improving client retention and sales execution.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO, Financial) achieved strong cash flow generation in Q1 FY25. Adjusted EBITDA was $50.7 million, representing a 33.6% margin, consistent with the prior year. The company also reported a significant reduction in GAAP net loss to $42.8 million from $360.9 million in the year-ago period, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

1811136233095720960.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 Change
GAAP Subscription Revenue $131.4 million $134.9 million -2.6%
Total GAAP Revenue $151.2 million $160.1 million -5.6%
GAAP Gross Profit $72.7 million $79.4 million -8.5%
GAAP Net Loss $42.8 million $360.9 million -88.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $50.7 million $53.8 million -5.7%

Commentary

“During the fiscal first quarter, e2open continued to make progress on our multi-quarter plan to return to strong, sustainable organic growth,” said Andrew Appel, e2open chief executive officer. “We have successfully put in place a disciplined operational cadence and a client-centric mindset designed to restore retention to our normal historical levels. Due to our proactive approach, we are on track for material improvements in retention metrics through the end of FY25.”
“In Q1 FY25, e2open delivered subscription revenue at the mid-point of our guidance,” said Marje Armstrong, chief financial officer of e2open. “Adjusted EBITDA margins remained strong and our Q1 cash generation was very robust. Our sound underlying business fundamentals provide important support for the changes we are making to improve client retention, sales execution, and implementation excellence.”

Analysis

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO, Financial) has shown resilience in the face of revenue declines, maintaining strong cash flow and adjusted EBITDA margins. The company's focus on client retention and operational efficiency is crucial for its long-term growth. However, the decrease in subscription revenue and total revenue highlights the challenges in the current market environment. Investors should monitor the company's progress in closing delayed deals and improving client satisfaction as indicators of future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from E2open Parent Holdings Inc for further details.

