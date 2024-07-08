On July 8, 2024, Anne Choate, Executive Vice President of ICF International Inc (ICFI, Financial), sold 1,481 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,785 shares of ICF International Inc.

ICF International Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company helps its clients conceive, develop, implement, and improve solutions that address complex natural resource, social, and national security issues.

Shares of ICF International Inc were priced at $133.89 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $2.426 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.32, indicating a valuation higher than both the industry median of 17.545 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $127.80, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells at ICF International Inc. Anne Choate’s recent transaction is part of this trend of insider selling, as she has sold a total of 1,481 shares over the year and has not made any purchases.

This insider activity occurs within the context of ICF International Inc's current stock valuation metrics, including its price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which are calculated based on historical data, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.