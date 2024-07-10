Jul 10, 2024 / 06:15AM GMT
Jan Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group Vice President - Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kongsberg second quarter and first half 2024 presentation. Today's numbers will be presented to you by our President and CEO, Geir Haoy, as well as our Executive Vice President; and Chief Financial Officer, Mette Toft Bjorgen. This is a webcast only presentation, but you are able to ask questions directly through the webcast and with that I'll leave the floor to Geir Haoy.
Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President, Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Jan Erik. So good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter and first half year presentation. I would like to start by taking this opportunity to say thank you for your interest and participation at the Capital Market Day in Kongsberg in June. Nearly 200 analysts, investors and other stakeholders visited us in Kongsberg, with even more joining in via live webcast.
I hope we left the impression that Kongsberg is stronger than ever. I think I have some technical problem there. So our
Half Year 2024 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript
