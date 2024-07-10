Q2 2024 Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Ylva Westman - Neobo Fastigheter AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation on Neobo's interim report January to June 2024. My name is Ylva Sarby Westman. And with me here today, I have our CFO, Maria Strandberg.



Operations are continuing to develop positively, and rental income has increased by 7.3% in the like-for-like portfolio as a result of rent increases and reduced vacancies. Net operating income increased to SEK229 million, which corresponds to plus 3.4% in the like-for-like portfolio, and profit from property management totaled SEK68 million. Unrealized value changes amounted minus SEK216 million, which is a decrease of 1.5% during the period.



The fundamental objective of everything we do is to create attractive and sustainable living environments that people can thrive and feel secure. Sweden needs more residentials that people can afford to live in. And by managing and refining our properties and adapting them to people's needs, we want to contribute to a more sustainable residential property