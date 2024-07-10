Q2 2024 Bluenord ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Euan Shirlaw - Bluenord ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to BlueNord's results presentation for the second quarter of 2024. It is as always a pleasure to be here this morning, and I'm joined by the rest of the executive team to run you through not only the highlights of our recent performance, but also provide some more insight into why our outlook for 2024 and beyond is so strong.



If we start with our performance in the first half, it's been a period that has been very much characterized by strong performance of our base assets, continued progress on the Tyra project and high levels of BlueNord driven activity that we believe support our long term position. And I think that's an important point as we run through the presentation is that we are very clear on what our focuses is. Is positioning BlueNord for future success. So let's turn over to have a look at what we've been doing in some more detail.



So this slide covers really the activities that we've been busy with in the first half of this year and fundamentally goes across all of our strategic priorities. So operationally, we've