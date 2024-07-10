Jul 10, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Nora Puhala - ABOUT YOU Holding SE - Investor Relations Manager
Thank you very much for the intro, and good morning to everyone. Also from my side. Welcome to our first quarter 2024-2025 results presentation.
Today's conference call will be hosted by Hannes Wiese, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ABOUT YOU. Hannes will walk you through our Q1 results in just a second. The corresponding slides to this presentation have been published on our IR website under the Publications section this morning. After his presentation, Hannes will be happy to answer your questions. And with this, I hand it over to you, Hannes.
Hannes Wiese - ABOUT YOU Holding SE - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Head - Operations and Finance
Yeah, thanks, Nora, and good morning to everyone also from my side. Today, we are following our usual agenda. Business update will be relatively short today as we've just given a more comprehensive update with the release of the full-year results. We discuss our Q1 financials, our FY24-25 outlook, and we'll close this call as
Q1 2025 ABOUT YOU Holding SE Earnings Call Transcript
