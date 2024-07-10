Q2 2024 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Ulrika Hultgren - Bulten AB - Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's presentation for the second quarter this year. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I'm responsible for Corporate Communications and Investor Relations here at Bulken. Presenting the report are Bulten's Acting President and CEO, Christina Hallin, and our CFO, Anna Akerblad.



As usual, you will be able to ask questions after the presentation, both on the web as well as in the telephone conference, and I will now hand over to Christina.



Christina Hallin - Bulten AB - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning. Let's see if we can shed some lights more on Bulten. Starting with the short introduction, you know probably that we are a supplier of fastener solutions. Our main customer group is to the light and heavy vehicle OEMs, but the automotive suppliers, the Tier 1s and customers outside of automotive are continuing to grow in our business, our share of business.



We serve customers in three