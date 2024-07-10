Q2 2024 Theratechnologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

John Leasure - Theratechnologies Inc - Global Commercial Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On the call today will be Theratechnologies' President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Levesque; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Philippe Dubuc. During the Q&A session, he will be joined by Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and myself, the company's Global Commercial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that remarks today contain forward-looking statements