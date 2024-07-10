Jul 10, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the e2open Fiscal First Quarter 2025 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Dusty D-ILL. You may begin.
Dusty Buell - E2open Parent Holdings Inc - Head of Investor Relation
Good afternoon, everyone. At this time I would like to welcome you all to the e2open Fiscal First Quarter 2025 earnings conference call. I am Dusty Buell, Head of Investor Relations here at e2open.
Today's call will include recorded comments from our Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Cole, our Chief Commercial Officer, Greg Randolph, and our Chief Financial Officer, Marie Armstrong. Following those comments, we'll open the call for live Q&A session. A replay and transcript of this call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at investors dot e. two. Open.com. Information to access this replay is listed in today's press release, which is also available on our Investor Relations website.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone
Q1 2025 E2open Parent Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 10, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...