Q1 2025 E2open Parent Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the e2open Fiscal First Quarter 2025 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Dusty D-ILL. You may begin.



Dusty Buell - E2open Parent Holdings Inc - Head of Investor Relation



Good afternoon, everyone. At this time I would like to welcome you all to the e2open Fiscal First Quarter 2025 earnings conference call. I am Dusty Buell, Head of Investor Relations here at e2open.



Today's call will include recorded comments from our Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Cole, our Chief Commercial Officer, Greg Randolph, and our Chief Financial Officer, Marie Armstrong. Following those comments, we'll open the call for live Q&A session. A replay and transcript of this call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at investors dot e. two. Open.com. Information to access this replay is listed in today's press release, which is also available on our Investor Relations website.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone