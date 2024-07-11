On July 11, 2024, Methode Electronics Inc (MEI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended April 27, 2024. Methode Electronics Inc, a global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting, and power distribution applications, operates through various segments including Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Methode Electronics Inc reported net sales of $277.3 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease from $301.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The company faced a net loss of $57.3 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net loss was $7.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included:

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Net Sales $277.3 million $301.2 million Net Loss ($57.3 million) $8.1 million Adjusted Net Loss ($7.9 million) $8.0 million Free Cash Flow $15.8 million $37.8 million Net Debt $169.4 million $149.8 million

Performance and Challenges

The decline in net sales was primarily driven by lower sales in the Automotive segment across all geographic regions and unfavorable foreign currency translation. The company also faced a goodwill impairment of $49.4 million in its North American Automotive reporting unit, contributing to the net loss. Operational inefficiencies, increased program launches, labor turnover, and higher costs further impacted the company's performance.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Kevin Nystrom commented, "Sales rebounded from the third quarter but were down from the prior year due to auto program roll-offs and ongoing demand weakness in the e-bike market. EV activity was also down due to a program roll-off as well as lower market demand."

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Methode Electronics Inc achieved positive free cash flow of $15.8 million for the quarter and reduced its net debt to the lowest level of the fiscal year at $169.4 million. The company also secured over $140 million in program awards during the fourth quarter, indicating potential future growth opportunities.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

For the full fiscal year 2024, Methode Electronics Inc reported net sales of $1,114.5 million, down from $1,179.6 million in fiscal 2023. The net loss for the year was $123.3 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $77.1 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, in the previous year. Adjusted net loss for the year was $15.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

Key balance sheet metrics included:

Metric April 27, 2024 April 29, 2023 Total Assets $1,403.5 million $1,579.1 million Total Liabilities $637.5 million $626.2 million Shareholders' Equity $766.0 million $941.8 million

Analysis and Future Outlook

Methode Electronics Inc's performance in fiscal 2024 was impacted by several challenges, including lower sales volume, operational inefficiencies, and higher costs. However, the company's efforts to reduce net debt and secure new program awards are positive indicators for future growth. The appointment of Jon DeGaynor as President and CEO is expected to bring new leadership and strategic direction to the company.

Looking ahead, Methode Electronics Inc expects fiscal 2025 to be a year of repositioning with flat organic sales growth and approaching breakeven pre-tax income. The company anticipates a return to organic sales growth and notable pre-tax income improvement in fiscal 2026.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

