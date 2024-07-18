Bank7 Corp (BSVN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.25 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations

Bank7 Corp Reports Record Net Income and EPS for Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $11.52 million for Q2 2024, up from $9.75 million in Q2 2023, reflecting strong financial performance.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.25, showing a significant increase from $1.06 in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: Total interest income of $32.44 million, surpassing the previous year's $30.04 million.
  • Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio at 11.12%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio at 13.04%, and total risk-based capital ratio at 14.28%, all well above regulatory requirements.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased to $3.17 million from $0.79 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher service charges and other income.
  • Noninterest Expense: Rose to $9.14 million from $7.38 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits.
  • Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings (PPE): $15.26 million, up from $13.92 million in Q2 2023, indicating robust operational efficiency.
Article's Main Image

On July 11, 2024, Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ: BSVN) released its 8-K filing announcing its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Bank7 Corp, a full-service commercial bank, reported another record quarter of net income and earnings per share (EPS), driven by its asset-sensitive balance sheet, disciplined cost controls, and excellent credit quality.

Company Overview

Bank7 Corp is a full-service commercial bank focused on providing customers with exceptional service and meeting their banking needs through a wide variety of commercial and retail financial services. It offers deposit banking products, including commercial deposit services, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts, and retail deposit services such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. It also offers commercial real estate lending, hospitality lending, energy lending, and commercial and industrial lending, and provides consumer lending services to individuals.

Performance Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Bank7 Corp reported net income of $11.52 million, a significant increase from $9.75 million in the same period last year. The EPS for the quarter was $1.25, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.04. The company's revenue for the quarter was $32.44 million, also exceeding the estimated revenue of $22.86 million.

1811377675474989056.png

Financial Achievements

Bank7 Corp's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the banking industry where maintaining strong capital levels and credit quality is crucial. The company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.12%, 13.04%, and 14.28%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024. These ratios are significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $11.52 million $11.29 million $9.75 million
Pre-tax Net Income $15.26 million $14.88 million $12.90 million
Pre-provision Pre-tax Earnings (PPE) $15.26 million $14.88 million $13.92 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Bank7 Corp's balance sheet remains robust with total assets of $1.68 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.77 billion at the end of 2023. The company's total deposits were $1.48 billion, down from $1.59 billion at the end of 2023. Shareholders' equity increased to $190.81 million from $170.33 million at the end of 2023, reflecting strong retained earnings and additional paid-in capital.

Analysis and Commentary

Bank7 Corp's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its ability to navigate a challenging economic environment while maintaining strong financial metrics. The company's focus on cost control and credit quality has paid off, resulting in record net income and EPS. The significant increase in net interest income, driven by higher interest rates and loan growth, has been a key factor in the company's success.

We are pleased to announce another record quarter of net income and EPS. Our asset-sensitive balance sheet, disciplined approach to cost controls, and excellent credit quality continues to produce outstanding results," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of Bank7 Corp.

Overall, Bank7 Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights its strong financial position and ability to deliver value to shareholders. The company's continued focus on maintaining high capital levels and credit quality positions it well for future growth and stability in the banking industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bank7 Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.