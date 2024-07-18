PulteGroup Inc (PHM)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of PulteGroup Inc

Author's Avatar

PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising market position. With a current share price of $113.5 and a notable daily gain of 5.93%, alongside a three-month change of 1.84%, PulteGroup Inc stands out in the competitive homebuilding sector. A detailed analysis using the GF Score indicates that PulteGroup Inc is poised for significant growth, making it a compelling choice for investors.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. This system, which has been rigorously backtested from 2006 to 2021, suggests that stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield superior long-term returns. For PulteGroup Inc, the GF Score breakdown is as follows:

With an overall GF Score of 94 out of 100, PulteGroup Inc demonstrates a high potential for outperformance.

Understanding PulteGroup Inc's Business

PulteGroup Inc, a prominent homebuilder in the United States, primarily constructs single-family detached homes catering to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. With a market cap of $23.87 billion and annual sales of $16.44 billion, the company also provides mortgage financing, title, and insurance agency services through its financial services segment. PulteGroup Inc's operating margin stands at 21.37%, reflecting its efficient operational structure.

Financial Strength Breakdown

PulteGroup Inc's financial robustness is evident through its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 7,364.16, significantly surpassing the benchmark set by investment guru Benjamin Graham. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 5.54 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.15 showcases prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The company's profitability, as highlighted by its Operating Margin, has consistently improved over the past five years, reaching 21.15% in 2023. This trend is supported by a steady increase in Gross Margin, which stood at 29.38% in 2023. PulteGroup Inc's growth is equally impressive, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 21%, significantly outperforming 86.32% of its industry peers.

Conclusion

Considering PulteGroup Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the company's strong potential for market outperformance. Investors looking for solid investment opportunities may find PulteGroup Inc an attractive option.

For more insights into companies with strong GF Scores, visit our GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.