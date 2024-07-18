PepsiCo Faces Challenges with Declining Volumes and Adjusted Revenue Outlook

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

PepsiCo (PEP, Financial) is nearing its 52-week lows after reporting another quarter of declining volumes in North America for Q2. The company has adjusted its FY24 organic revenue growth outlook to approximately 4% year-over-year, down from its previous forecast of at least 4%. This subtle change indicates potential revenue shortfalls. However, PepsiCo has maintained its other FY24 projections.

PepsiCo's reaffirmation of its FY24 EPS outlook of at least $8.15 is commendable. The company is on track to fully recover its supply chain by Q4, with store shelf refills also expected to be completed by then.

Despite these positive notes, PepsiCo continues to grapple with a softer consumer environment both domestically and internationally.

  • Economic challenges may not be evident in PepsiCo's Q2 headline numbers, which showed a double-digit EPS beat and 0.8% year-over-year top-line growth, along with 1.9% organic growth, reaching $22.5 billion. However, volumes tell a different story, with a 4% decline in Frito-Lay North America and a 3% drop in Beverages North America. Prices in these segments increased by 3% and 5% year-over-year, respectively.
  • Frito-Lay's 4% volume drop was particularly concerning, marking the worst quarter in years. Shifts in consumption trends from in-home to away-from-home have significantly impacted portion sizes and volumes. Unlike beverages, which have strong brand loyalty and are harder to replicate, snacks face more competition, making higher prices less acceptable. PepsiCo is addressing pricing concerns and expects improvements in the next two quarters.
  • The volume decline in Beverages was disappointing, worsening from Q1. However, past quarters have seen even steeper declines, somewhat mitigating the impact of Q2's drop.
  • Internationally, PepsiCo performed well with volume gains in Beverages across all regions and a 5% increase in Convenient Foods in Europe, a turnaround from last quarter's 5% drop. However, the food line saw volume declines in Latin America and Asia Pacific. PepsiCo remains optimistic, not foreseeing issues in Latin America and noting solid performance in Asia despite cautious consumer behavior.

While PepsiCo's Q2 performance wasn't overly alarming, it continues a frustrating trend from previous quarters. Prices are rising across all categories except Quaker Foods, which saw another sharp volume drop, adding more pressure on consumers. It will be interesting to compare PepsiCo's performance with peers like Coca-Cola (KO, Financial) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP, Financial), who reported better beverage volume growth in the U.S. last quarter, suggesting potential market share pressure.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.