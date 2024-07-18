WD-40 Reports Strong Q3 Earnings, Driven by Record Revenue and Improved Gross Margin

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WD-40 (WDFC +4%) saw a notable increase in its stock price after reporting better-than-expected Q3 (May) earnings. The company achieved a record revenue of $155.1 million, a 9.4% year-over-year increase. WD-40 is widely recognized for its flagship product but also offers other maintenance products like GT85 and 3-IN-ONE. Additionally, the company plans to sell its US and UK Homecare and Cleaning Products portfolio.

  • WD-40's Q3 sales growth was primarily volume-driven, with currency and price impacts nearly offsetting each other. The gross margin improved to 53.1% from 50.6% last year and 52.4% in Q2, nearing the long-term target of 55%.
  • The Americas segment, which constitutes 49% of revenue, grew 6% year-over-year to $75.1 million. Strong sales in Latin America, particularly a 51% increase in WD-40 Multi-Use Product, offset declines in the US and Canada. Latin American sales benefited from a transition to a direct market model in Brazil.
  • In the US, end-user demand remained steady, but sales fell 2%. This decline was partly due to a strong performance in the previous year and a 15% drop in non-strategic household brands.
  • Sales in EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East, Africa) rose 13% year-over-year to $59.4 million, with constant currency sales up 10%. The growth was driven mainly by higher sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product. Asia-Pacific sales increased by 14% to $20.5 million, with a notable 29% rise in China due to successful brand-building programs and customer order timing.
  • WD-40 has been implementing a new ERP system, which went live in Q2 and now covers substantial portions of its business. Minor disruptions occurred in Q3, but most critical issues have been resolved. The company also expects to sell its Homecare and Cleaning Products portfolio by FY25 to focus on higher growth and gross margin segments.

Investors reacted positively to the Q3 results, especially after a disappointing Q2 report in April. The continuation of positive trends from the first half of the fiscal year into Q3 and the impressive gross margin improvements contributed to the EPS upside. Despite a downward trend for much of 2024, this report provided a welcome boost.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.