Jul 09, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jul 09, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hideki Tomita
dip Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
* Masatsugu Shidachi
dip Corp - Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
=====================
Hideki Tomita - dip Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
Despite your busy schedule. Thank you very much for giving us your time today.
This, the first quarter for the fiscal year ending February 2025, and I would like to start off with the briefing in.
AI-Agent this is the first new business that we're launching. And this is the largest innovation that we're bringing and mainly around the agent and various services will be introduced, and this will be the core of our business going forward. And I believe that is how we look at this new business and the generative AI is being used and the conventional search type recurring service will move into a more
Q1 2025 dip Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 09, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...