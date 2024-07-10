Q1 2025 Tata Elxsi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Elxsi Q1 FY24/25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shashank Ganesh from E&Y. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shashank Ganesh - Ernst & Young Private Limited - Analyst



Thank you very much. Good evening to all the participants in the call. Good morning for logging in from the western side. Before we proceed to the call, let me remind you that the discussion may contain forward-looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Therefore, it must be viewed in conjunction with the business risks that could cause further results, performance or achievements that differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



To take you through the results and answer your questions today, we have the senior management of Tata Elxsi represented by Mr. Manoj Raghavan, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Nitin Pai, Chief