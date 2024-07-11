Jul 11, 2024 / NTS GMT

* Ryuichi Isaka

Ryuichi Isaka - Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd - President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Isaka, President and Representative Director of Seven & i Holdings. Let me express our sincerest appreciation for your continued understanding and support for the Seven & i group's corporate activities.



Today's briefing covers the execution of group growth strategy toward further raising the Seven & i group's corporate value. Within this scope, we would like to explain about the acquisition of 7-Eleven Australia, the execution of a share buyback and a share split. We also allotted time for a Q&A session longer than usual. So we hope today's event will be a good opportunity conducive to meaningful discussion with