Q2 2024 Europris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Espen Eldal - Europris ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and welcome to the Europris presentation of the second quarter results and highlights. The numbers are out and of course, also the integration plan [will be] and today is an important milestone for Europris. With the acquisitional OoB that was completed on the 2 May, we are on an important pathway to creating a Nordic champion within this country retail. This is an important historic date for Europris group, the biggest acquisition we've ever done, and we are moving Nordic really pleased to present today both the numbers but also the integration plan and our ambitions for the new group.



Joining me on stage today is, as always, CFO, Stina Byre will present the financial details. And today we also have a special guest -- in Vice President, Strategic Projects, Andre Sjasaet; who will present the details of the integration plan with Byer. At the end of the presentation, we will have a Q&A session, which will be managed by Europris (technical difficulty).



And we will start with the questions from the live audience before we