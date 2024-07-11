Jul 11, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Anette Olsen - Bonheur ASA - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the second-quarter presentation for Bonheur. My name is Anette Olsen. I'm the CEO of Bonheur and Fred. Olsen & Company.
Today, I have Oyvind Engesronning with me. He is the Vice President of Fred. Olsen Finance, and also the CEO of Fred. Olson Investments. He will do the presentation as usual. And then we also have the CEOs for the different companies that will come and present to you. We will then continue with questions at the end.
So Oyvind, go ahead.
Oyvind Engesronning - Bonheur ASA - Vice President, Finance and CEO, Fred. Olsen Investments
Thanks, Anette. Richard Olav Aa wasn't able to attend today. So I'm taking this in his place.
And just a few reflections before I go into the figures on this quarter. I would say it's been overall a very good quarter across all segments, both financially and operationally. In fact, looking back, it's the best second quarter we've had since 2016. So that's quite well. But I should also say there's
Q2 2024 Bonheur ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 11, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...