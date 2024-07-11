Q2 2024 Bonheur ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Anette Olsen - Bonheur ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the second-quarter presentation for Bonheur. My name is Anette Olsen. I'm the CEO of Bonheur and Fred. Olsen & Company.



Today, I have Oyvind Engesronning with me. He is the Vice President of Fred. Olsen Finance, and also the CEO of Fred. Olson Investments. He will do the presentation as usual. And then we also have the CEOs for the different companies that will come and present to you. We will then continue with questions at the end.



So Oyvind, go ahead.



Oyvind Engesronning - Bonheur ASA - Vice President, Finance and CEO, Fred. Olsen Investments



Thanks, Anette. Richard Olav Aa wasn't able to attend today. So I'm taking this in his place.



And just a few reflections before I go into the figures on this quarter. I would say it's been overall a very good quarter across all segments, both financially and operationally. In fact, looking back, it's the best second quarter we've had since 2016. So that's quite well. But I should also say there's