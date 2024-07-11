Q2 2024 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



(audio in progress) Thank you, operator. Please note that the recording will be made available on our website sometime after this call.



With that, I hand over to our CEO, Dietmar Siemssen, to run you through the highlights of the quarter together with our CFO, Dr. Bernd Metzner. Dietmar?



Dietmar Siemssen - Gerresheimer AG - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you so much, and welcome, everybody, and thank you for joining us this morning. As you heard Bernd Metzner, our CFO, and I will now run you through the highlights of our second quarter 2024. As always, we will then be happy to take your questions.



You've seen this chart several times during the last update calls. With our containment solutions we bring the drug safely protected to the patient. Our drug delivery systems and enable the drug to be safely administered. And with our connected devices and digital solutions for therapy support, we help to improve the health outcome for patients worldwide.



Why do we bring and keep