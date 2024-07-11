Q2 2024 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Emil Billback - Bonesupport Holding AB - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. Thank you, operator, and welcome to everyone to the Bonesupport quarter two 2024 results call. I am Emil BillbÃ¤ck, the CEO of Bonesupport and making this broadcast, as always, together with HÃ¥kan Johansson, our CFO. We will use the next 25 minutes to guide you through the presentation of the second quarter results and then we will open up the line for a question-and-answer session. Before starting the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimers that covers any of forward-looking statements that we might make today.



Let's go to slide 3. I would like to begin the entire presentation by covering some condensed highlights from the report that will be released this morning. Overall, quarter two sales were SEK220 million which corresponds to a reported growth of 57% year-over-year and in constant exchange rate, the growth rate of 55%.



The sales increase was positively influenced by accelerated market penetration of CERAMENT G in the US. During the quarter, CERAMENT G in the US reached a