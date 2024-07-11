Q1 2025 JTL Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen. Good day, and welcome to the JTL Industries Q1 FY25 conference call hosted by Nuvama Wealth Management. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Souvik Mohanty from Nuvama Wealth Management Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Souvik Mohanty - Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. - Analyst
Thank you, [Sagar]. Good morning all. We welcome you all to the JTL, Q1 FY25 conference call. We're joined today by the senior management of JTL Industries represented by Mr. Atul Garg, CFO; Mr. Pranav Singla, Whole-Time Director; and Mr. Dhruv Singla, Whole-Time Director. We will now start with the opening remarks by the management followed by the Q&A. I would now like to hand over this call to Mr. Pranav Singla for his brief opening remarks, over to you Pranav.
Pranav Singla - JTL Industries Ltd - Executive Director
Good evening everybody. Thanks for Souvik (inaudible) all of hosting the call today and thank everybody for joining us today. I am delighted to welcome you all to the JTL Industries
