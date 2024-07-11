Q3 2024 Pure Cycle Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Mark Harding - Pure Cycle Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Holly. And I'd like to welcome you all to our Q3 for 2024 period ending May 31. For those of you that are listening online, we also have a deck for this presentation. If you want to go to our website at purecyclewater.com, there'll be a banner on the landing page. You can click on that, and you can follow through with the slide deck on that. We will also post a presentation on our website for you to be able to take a look and drill down a little bit deeper as you desire.



So I will note the transition of the slides as we move through the presentation. Our first -- our second slide actually is our forward-looking statements, which I think you all are familiar with. Statements that are not historical facts contained or