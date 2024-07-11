Jul 11, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Bassett Furniture Industries Q2 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Daniel, CFO of Bassett Furniture. Sir, you may begin.



John Daniel - Bassett Furniture Industries Inc - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer



Thank you, Twanda, and welcome to Bassett Furniture's earnings call for the second quarter ended June 1, 2024. Joining me today is our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Spilman, Junior. We issued our news release yesterday after the market closed and it's available on our website.



We have updated our reporting format with a fresh look that we believe provides an efficient and easy comparison of important metrics compared to the prior year's second quarter. We're -- offering today's conference call to provide additional information about our business, including the restructuring plan we announced in the release.



We will open the call for a Q&A session after our remarks. In addition,