Q2 2024 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Delta Air Lines June quarter 2024 financial results conference call. My name is Matthew, and I'll be your coordinator. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Julie Stewart, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Julie Stewart Stewart - Delta Air Lines Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Thank you, Matthew, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for June quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us today our CEO, Ed Bastian; our President, Glen Hauenstein; our CFO, Dan Janki. Ed will open the call with an overview of Delta's performance and strategy. Glen will provide an update on revenue environment and Dan will discuss costs in our balance sheet. After the prepared remarks we'll take analyst questions we ask that you please limit yourself for one question and the brief follow up, so that we can get as many as possible. And after the analyst Q&A, we will move to our media questions.
Today's discussion contains
