Q4 2024 Methode Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Methode Electronics fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Robert Cherry, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Robert Cherry - Methode Electronics Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Methode Electronics fiscal 2024, fourth quarter earnings conference call. For this call, we have prepared a presentation entitled fiscal 2024 fourth quarter financial results, which can be viewed on the webcast of this call or found at methode.com on the Investors page.
This conference call contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the Safe Harbor protection provided under the securities laws.
Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or
