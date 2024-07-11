Jul 11, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to Numinus Wellness Incorporated third-quarter fiscal 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to your host, Craig MacPhail. Please go ahead.
Craig MacPhail - Numinus Wellness Inc - Investor Relations
Thank you, Christa. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our conference call today. Discussing Numinus' performance are Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO; and Melony Valleau, Interim Chief Financial Officer.
The following discussion may include forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual financial operating results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements are detailed in our MD&A for the quarter ended May 31, 2024, and in our other Canadian security filings available on SEDAR.
Numinus does not undertake to update or revise any
Q3 2024 Numinus Wellness Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 11, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...