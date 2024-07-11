Bonesupport Holding AB (BOEUF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Market Penetration

Key financial metrics show significant growth, despite increased expenses and temporary cash flow challenges.

Summary
  • Revenue: SEK220 million, 57% year-over-year growth (55% in constant exchange rate).
  • Operating Result: SEK36 million before incentive provisions, reported EBIT of SEK29 million.
  • North America Sales: SEK173 million, 67% year-over-year growth (66% in constant exchange rate).
  • Europe and Rest of the World Sales: SEK47 million, 28% year-over-year growth (26% in constant exchange rate).
  • Gross Margin: 95.8%.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: SEK99 million, up from SEK66.5 million previous year.
  • Adjusted Profit: SEK36 million, up from SEK13.6 million previous year.
  • Cash Flow: Negative due to increased inventories and trade receivables.
  • US Headcount: 35 at the end of the quarter.
Release Date: July 11, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Quarter two sales reached SEK220 million, marking a 57% year-over-year growth.
  • CERAMENT G sales in the US surpassed SEK100 million, indicating strong market penetration.
  • Operating results hit a record high with SEK36 million before incentive provisions.
  • US regulatory approval for CERAMENT BVF in interbody fusion was received, with a planned launch in Q4 2025.
  • Strong data from Australia showed a significant reduction in amputation rates with CERAMENT.

Negative Points

  • Elevated R&D costs impacted the quarter's financials.
  • Sales and marketing expenses increased significantly, from SEK66.5 million to SEK99 million year-over-year.
  • A SEK1 million bad debt provision was made due to the bankruptcy of Steward Healthcare System in the US.
  • Temporary higher receivables contributed to a negative cash flow for the period.
  • Challenges in Europe included staff shortages and disruptions like the NHS hacker attack.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we think about further investments in selling expenses and hiring additional people in the US organization in the near term?
A: The investments are forward-looking, aimed at opening new market segments and product indications. We don't expect further hiring in the near term; the current hires will focus on driving new accounts and strategic initiatives. (Emil Billback, CEO)

Q: Can you comment on the temporary higher receivables and how we should think about DSOs going forward?
A: The temporary high receivables are not indicative of a trend. Underlying, we see a gradual improvement in DSOs in the US and stable DSOs in Europe. (Hakan Johansson, CFO)

Q: How will Cigna's reimbursement recognition impact sales and demand?
A: This is very positive. It eliminates potential hurdles in outpatient settings where the DRG reimbursement was low relative to CERAMENT G's cost. This should encourage more usage in smaller procedures. (Emil Billback, CEO)

Q: Can you say anything about the CERAMENT G unit volume growth in the US and how that compares to the growth of the number of surgeons using the product?
A: The sales increase is fully reflective of the increase in units. The growth is driven by both new and existing users, with a recent overweight towards existing users ramping up their usage. (Emil Billback, CEO)

Q: Are there any unusual orders in Q2 like stocking orders from any customers?
A: No, there were no unusual or stocking orders. The sales reflect actual product usage on patients. (Emil Billback, CEO)

Q: How should we think about R&D costs in the second half of the year?
A: The second quarter forms a good reference for the level going forward, though there may be some volatility in timing. (Hakan Johansson, CFO)

Q: What incremental new insights are you hoping the SOLARIO study can show?
A: The study aims to investigate if CERAMENT G and/or V can reduce the days of systemic antibiotic required. It has the potential to influence standard care on a societal and national level. (Emil Billback, CEO)

Q: Is there any reason to start worrying about the cash position?
A: No, we are confident in our cash flow and available cash. (Hakan Johansson, CFO)

Q: Can you comment on the administrative approvals among hospitals for the trauma indication ahead of the launch?
A: The addition of information in systems where we have approval is progressing well, likely to be completed by mid-August. (Emil Billback, CEO)

Q: What is driving the increase in the "other sales" line in the US?
A: This reflects the use of ancillary products and tools for various applications, including trauma. This trend is expected to continue as CERAMENT is used in broader indications. (Emil Billback, CEO)

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.