Bonheur ASA (FRA:V7P) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Segment Performance

Bonheur ASA (FRA:V7P) reports significant growth in revenue and EBITDA, with notable gains in wind service and cruise segments.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Revenue: NOK4.3 billion, up from NOK2.8 billion last year.
  • Consolidated EBITDA: NOK1.2 billion, up from NOK700 million last year.
  • Consolidated EBIT: NOK938 million, up from NOK458 million last year.
  • Net Result After Tax: NOK694 million, up from NOK554 million last year.
  • Equity Ratio: 71%, down from 75.6% last year.
  • Cash in Parent Company: Close to NOK3 billion, up from NOK2.3 billion last year.
  • Renewable Energy EBITDA: NOK259 million, down from NOK277 million last year.
  • Wind Service EBITDA: NOK763 million, up by NOK443 million from last year.
  • Cruise Segment EBITDA: NOK212 million, up from NOK132 million last year.
  • Occupancy Rate (Cruise): 77%, up eight percentage points from last year.
  • Net Ticket Income per Passenger Day (Cruise): GBP196, up from GBP191 last year.
  • Wind Service Backlog: EUR325 million, down from EUR514 million in the previous quarter.
  • Cash Position (Wind Service): NOK1.2 billion.
  • Cash Position (Cruise Segment): NOK628 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 11, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Bonheur ASA (FRA:V7P, Financial) reported its best second quarter since 2016, indicating strong overall performance.
  • The wind service segment generated an impressive EBITDA of NOK763 million, a significant improvement from the previous year.
  • The cruise segment achieved an EBITDA of NOK212 million, marking the best second-quarter result in over a decade.
  • The renewable energy segment saw a 32% increase in wind farm generation, contributing positively despite lower power prices.
  • The company maintains a strong equity ratio of close to 71%, reflecting financial stability.

Negative Points

  • The renewable energy segment's EBITDA decreased to NOK259 million from NOK277 million last year due to lower power prices.
  • The wind service segment experienced a contract termination, impacting the backlog, which decreased from EUR514 million to EUR325 million.
  • The cruise segment faced a NOK27 million cost due to an arbitration dispute, affecting overall performance.
  • The equity ratio decreased from 75.6% last year to close to 71% this quarter, partly due to a bond issue.
  • The net finance effects showed a negative change of NOK233 million compared to the previous quarter, influenced by unrealized exchange rate differences and revaluation of swaps.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the impact of the termination fees and cancellation fees on Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's financials?
A: The majority of the cash flow effect of the termination fee was received this quarter. We still expect some minor cash inflows related to incurred costs. The market remains tight with limited vessel availability, and we have a good track record of adjusting our vessel schedules to support customers in the short to medium term.

Q: What is the significance of the NOK550 million in recognized revenues?
A: Due to confidentiality clauses, we cannot provide detailed information on this figure. However, the quarterly report provides more explanation on the expected revenue recognition over the remaining contract period, which extends to almost 2025.

Q: Is there any update on the Final Investment Decision (FID) timing for the Codling project?
A: The FID timing remains the same as previously guided, between 2025 and 2027. The project is set up for flexible development to cater to the consent regime in Ireland and to seize opportunities in the supply chain and new technology developments.

Q: Do you see potential for secondhand acquisitions of cruise ships given the current fleet renewal activities by other players?
A: While we follow the developments in the cruise business closely, we do not comment on future acquisitions. However, it is encouraging to see good signs in the market in terms of demand and activity.

Q: Can you provide more details on the timeline for the completion of the Brave Tern vessel?
A: The Brave Tern vessel is expected to be completed in the third quarter. The vessel is about to go out of the drydock, but there is still some work to be done. We do not foresee any revenues from this vessel in the third quarter.

Q: How did the cruise segment perform this quarter?
A: The cruise segment had a good quarter with an occupancy rate of 77%, up eight percentage points from last year. The net ticket income per passenger day was GBP196, up from GBP191 last year. We continue to see good booking numbers and increased customer satisfaction.

Q: What are the key highlights for Fred. Olsen Seawind this quarter?
A: The key highlights include solid performance on projects in Ireland and Scotland, and the Irish government opening up consultations for new areas. The Ministry of Energy in Norway has also published a consultation on new areas, including Utsira Nord.

Q: Can you provide an update on the Crystal Rig IV wind farm project?
A: The Crystal Rig IV wind farm has moved into the construction phase. It is an 11-turbine wind farm with an installed capacity of 49.1 megawatts. The total investment is estimated to be GBP81 million, and the planned commercial operation date is February 2026.

Q: How did the renewable energy segment perform this quarter?
A: The renewable energy segment generated an EBITDA of NOK259 million, down from NOK277 million last year. The performance was influenced by higher generation due to higher winds, offset by lower power prices. The segment also saw a positive revision effect on the UK windfall taxes.

Q: What is the financial position of Bonheur ASA?
A: Bonheur ASA has a strong financial position with consolidated revenues of NOK4.3 billion, up from NOK2.8 billion last year. The equity ratio remains rock-solid at close to 71%, and the cash position is close to NOK3 billion, up from around NOK2.3 billion last year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.