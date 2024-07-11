Release Date: July 11, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Methode Electronics Inc (MEI, Financial) reported a strong quarter with over $140 million in annual program awards, primarily in the EV sector.

The company achieved its highest free cash flow quarter of the year, aided by the sale of non-core assets.

Net debt was at its lowest level in the last four quarters, showing improved financial health.

The acquisition of Nordic Lights contributed positively to the industrial segment's performance.

Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) continues to focus on cost reduction initiatives, particularly in sourcing, logistics, and sales and administrative costs.

Negative Points

Sales for the quarter were $227 million, down $24 million year-over-year, primarily due to declines in the auto segment.

The company reported a net loss for the quarter, driven by lower sales volume and operational inefficiencies in North American auto operations.

Goodwill impairment and higher overall costs contributed to the financial challenges faced during the quarter.

The e-bike market remains overstocked, leading to persistent softness and impacting sales.

Operational inefficiencies, particularly in the North American automotive business, resulted in higher inventory, labor expenses, and production costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the fiscal '25 expectation for pretax income to be approaching breakeven?

A: Yes, we expect to approach breakeven for the year, but the first quarter will be similar to the fourth quarter of fiscal '24, with gradual improvement and stronger performance in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter due to new program launches. (Ronald Tsoumas, CFO)

Q: How do you plan to manage the operational challenges and ensure smooth launches for new programs?

A: We are working closely with customers to maximize pricing adjustments and initiating several cost reduction programs, particularly in sourcing and logistics. These efforts will take time, and meaningful benefits are expected in the second half of the year. (Kevin Nystrom, Interim CEO)

Q: What are your expectations for cash flow and CapEx in the coming year?

A: Fiscal '25 CapEx will be in the same range or higher than fiscal '24 due to new program launches. We expect improved cash flow from reduced losses, working capital initiatives, and potential non-core asset sales. (Ronald Tsoumas, CFO)

Q: How are you prioritizing capital allocation, especially regarding debt paydown and share repurchase?

A: The share repurchase was part of a pre-existing program, and our primary focus is on balance sheet deleveraging. The dividend decision is made by the Board on a quarterly basis. (Kevin Nystrom, Interim CEO)

Q: What are the key drivers for the expected increase in the second half of fiscal '25?

A: The increase will be driven by new program launches and cost reduction initiatives. These efforts will take time, with significant impacts expected in the third and fourth quarters. (Kevin Nystrom, Interim CEO)

Q: What is the opportunity for cost savings as you move into fiscal 2026?

A: We are just starting these programs, so it's too early to provide specific ranges. However, we expect significant savings, particularly in the second half of the year. (Kevin Nystrom, Interim CEO)

Q: Are you working with Jon DeGaynor on the initiatives to rectify operational issues in North America?

A: Yes, I am working shoulder to shoulder with Jon on these initiatives. (Kevin Nystrom, Interim CEO)

Q: What has changed in the North American auto operations that is causing operational inefficiencies?

A: We have made significant improvements in the discipline around launches in Mexico. The inefficiencies are partly due to the roll-off of our largest program and the simultaneous expansion of capacity for new launches. (Kevin Nystrom, Interim CEO; Ronald Tsoumas, CFO)

Q: What are your expectations for EBITDA margins once operational issues are rectified?

A: The business has changed significantly, especially in the automotive segment. It will be a journey to stair-step our margins back to previous levels, but we expect improvement as new programs reach full launch. (Ronald Tsoumas, CFO)

Q: What qualities are you looking for in a new CFO?

A: We are looking for someone experienced in managing transitions, cost reductions, and efficiencies. The right candidate will help us maximize our global operations. (Kevin Nystrom, Interim CEO)

