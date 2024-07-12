Fastenal Co (FAST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Matches Estimates, Revenue Slightly Exceeds Expectations

Fastenal Co (FAST) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,916.2 million, up by 1.8% year-over-year, met estimates of $1,915.12 million.
  • Net Income: $292.7 million, a decrease of 1.8% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.51, a slight decline from $0.52 in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: $863.5 million, representing 45.1% of net sales, down from 45.5% in the prior year.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased by 3.0% to $476.6 million, representing 24.9% of net sales.
  • Onsite Locations: Signed 107 new Onsite locations in Q2 2024, totaling 1,934 active sites, an 11.9% increase year-over-year.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $258.0 million, a decrease of 14.6% from the second quarter of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 12, 2024, Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Fastenal, a leader in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies, reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51, matching analyst estimates, and revenue of $1,916.2 million, slightly exceeding the estimated $1,915.12 million.

Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Today, it serves 400,000 active customers through approximately 1,600 branches, over 1,800 on-site locations, and 15 distribution centers. Fasteners remain its largest category, accounting for about 30%-35% of sales, while the company also offers supply-chain solutions such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.

1811735053915549696.png

Performance and Challenges

Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial) reported a 1.8% increase in net sales for Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, reaching $1,916.2 million. However, the company faced challenges such as a decline in fastener pricing due to lower transportation costs and reduced pricing in certain safety and other product categories. The divergence in performance between fastener and non-fastener product lines was notable, with fasteners experiencing a 3.0% decline in daily sales rate (DSR) while non-fasteners grew by 4.2%.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company signed 107 new Onsite locations in Q2 2024, contributing to a total of 1,934 active sites, an 11.9% increase from the previous year. Additionally, daily sales through eBusiness grew by 25.5%, representing 28.7% of total sales for the period.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $1,916.2 million $1,883.1 million 1.8%
Gross Profit $863.5 million $857.5 million 0.7%
Net Income $292.7 million $298.0 million -1.8%
Diluted EPS $0.51 $0.52 -2.0%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $258.0 million in Q2 2024, a decrease of 14.6% from Q2 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a shift in operating assets and liabilities, particularly inventory, which swung to a modest use of cash. Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial) returned $223.3 million to shareholders in the form of dividends during the quarter.

Analysis

Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial)'s performance in Q2 2024 reflects a balanced mix of growth and challenges. The company's ability to slightly exceed revenue expectations while matching EPS estimates demonstrates resilience in a competitive market. However, the decline in fastener pricing and the modest decrease in net income highlight areas that require strategic focus. The growth in Onsite locations and eBusiness sales indicates strong potential for future expansion.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fastenal Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.