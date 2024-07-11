Q2 2024 MTY Food Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Eric Lefebvre - MTY Food Group Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for MTY's second-quarter conference call for fiscal 2024. The press release and MD&A with complete financial statements and related notes were issued earlier this morning and are available on our website as well as on SEDAR. During the call, we will be referring to forward-looking statements and certain numbers that are non-IFRS measures. You can refer to our MD&A for more details.



Please note that all figures presented on today's call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. I'd like to open with a few highlights when we look into MTY System Sales for the quarter. emerging from a difficult January and February period, MTY's second quarter produced positive system sales